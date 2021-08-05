Mumbai: Jayeshbhai Jordaar actor Shalini Pandey is making her Bollywood debut opposite Ranveer Singh and hence, has worked out hard for her role in the film. Well, her physical transformation has left the fans stunned and wowed everyone with her stunning looks. Shalini, who shot to fame with her performance in Arjun Reddy, confidently says that she has never felt the pressure to look a certain way for the industry.Also Read - Ranveer Singh, Not Ajay Devgn or Ranbir Kapoor, Bags Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Baiju Bawra? Read on

Speaking about her transformation, she said in a statement, "I have always been confident of my physique and I never really paid attention to what people were saying about it. I loved whichever phase I was in physically and never really put pressure on myself to be a certain body type."

She further admitted that women are unnecessarily scrutinised for how they look. "I feel women are subjected to a lot of pressure to be a certain way physically and that's not right. So, I don't really look at this as a transformation. I look at it as a phase that has been achieved for how I needed to be seen on screen for my role. However, I'm happy about how I'm looking right now and feeling good in my head too."

Talking about being a fitness freak, she said, “I have mostly been a healthy eater almost all my life. I was always into sports and I started swimming since the 5th standard. I was into a lot of sports actually like badminton and volleyball and others. I was quite an outdoor kind of a kid. So yes, I have been a fitness freak since ever.”

Shalini added, “For this particular weight loss, I got on a meal plan and luckily I was doing a film which required an immense amount of dance rehearsals that added to my weight loss. So, there is nothing specific that I did to shed my weight but I feel the meal plan worked really well. I was dancing for around four hours daily and that’s a lot of cardio which helped me a lot.”

She said that she is fine with altering her body type to fit the fi9lm’s script. “I’m an actor who invests a lot of energy and passion into every project that I pick. I want my performances to speak for itself and I would push myself into doing anything to deliver a performance that will hopefully be noticed and talked about. I have no issues with altering my body type if the script and my director wants me to look a certain way on screen. There can be immense hormonal changes while transforming your body because, you know, you are putting your body under a lot of pressure when you are adding or shedding weight. However, I’d still go for it if the script demands it because if my character is required to be looking a certain way then why not. It will only help me deliver the most authentic performance on-screen”, she said.

Sharing her excitement about working on the film, she said, “I’ve always looked forward to working in films and I’ve always enjoyed the process of acting and filmmaking. So, I wouldn’t say that my big screen Hindi debut is putting me under any pressure. I would actually call it excitement because I’m always euphoric and I’m definitely looking forward to the release of the film. So, I’m actually very, very, excited to see how people will receive the film and my performance. I have really worked hard for it.”