Jayeshbhai Jordaar Trailer Talk: Actor Ranveer Singh's much anticipated Jayeshbhai Jordaar released on April 19. The film based on female foeticide is produced by YRF and stars Arjun Reddy fame Shalini Pandey, Boman Irani and Ratna Pathak Shah in stellar roles. Ranveer plays the central character Jayeshbhai in the film directed by Divyand Thakkar.

Jayeshbhai Aka Ranveer Has A Tussle With Patriarchy!

As the trailer opens up Ranveer's character introduces his family and the struggles revolving around the story. The lead protagonist Jayeshbhai is the only son of an orthodox Gujarati village Sarpanch(head) and his equally conservative wife. Boman portrays the shrewd patriarchal Sarpanch while his wife's role is essayed by the talented Ratna Pathak Shah. As Jayeshbhai's wife is expecting a girl child, the Sarpanch and his wife are determined to force their daughter in-law for an abortion. Since, the village head wants a male heir to become the next Sarpanch after his son, the patriarch sees nothing wrong in female foeticide. How Jayeshbhai elopes with his pregnant wife and daughter to save the unborn girl turns into a comic caper with a strong social message.

Jayeshbhai Jordaar Hailed For Showing Hard-Hitting Reality!

While some fans praised Ranveer for his choice of scripts and characters. Others ponited out the hard-hitting reality of female foeticide in many Indian villages. Replying to YRF's trailer tweet, a user wrote, "Crucial topic we never speak.but in a comedy way. Hats off to the director for choose this subject 😍❤️." Another person replied to the tweet thread, "ये कोई कपोल कल्पना नहीं हैँ!! गांव की सच्चाई यही हैँ आज भी 😄 #mustwatch (This is no mere imagination but a reality of our villages even today, must watch). Praising the trailer on YouTube a user commented, "This film may not earn as much as RRR or KGF2. But the problem shown in the film is real and it should be discussed in public. This movie can change our mindset. Kudos to Ranveer for doing this film." Another person wrote, "Something fresh and ground breaking film. Everyone gonna really enjoy ranveer singh's performance in this film ❤️."

Ranveer And His Love For Gujarati Characters!

Ranveer had earlier played a Gujarati in the 2013 movie Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela. The film was a turning point for Ranveer both professionally and personally as it laid grounds for his on-screen and off-screen chemistry with now wife Deepika Padukone. In the 2013 blockbuster Ranveer played an aggressive character, Jayeshbhai Jordaar sees the 83 actor as a simpleton who's willing to take the bull by its horns to save his unborn baby.



Jayeshbhai Jordaar will hit theatres on May 13, 2022. The film marks the directorial debut of actor-turned director Divyang Thakkar. Vishal–Shekhar and Amit Trivedi have composed the film’s music score.