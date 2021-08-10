Mumbai: For all the Bollywood buffs, Tuesday came with a surprise after Farhan Akhtar announced his next directorial Jee Le Zara with leading actors Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Katrina Kaif. The dream team is coming together for the first time. The film is based on three best friends who go on a road trip and it will remind you of ‘Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara’ starring Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar, and Abhay Deol. The film also featured Katrina Kaif.Also Read - Akshay Kumar Talks About Sooryavanshi's Release Date: 'Sirf Do Hi Insaan Jaante Hai'

Sharing the first look at the film, Alia wrote, “Did someone say road trip? #JeeLeZaraa (sic)”{ Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt Are Marrying This Year, Reveals Lara Dutta

Watch Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt ☀️ (@aliaabhatt)

Also Read - Netizens Call Farhan Akhtar ‘Male Version of Alia Bhatt’ For Congratulating Women’s Hockey Team Instead of Men's Team at Tokyo Olympics

Did someone say road trip? Thrilled to announce my next film as director and what better day than 20 years of Dil Chahta Hai to do it. #JeeLeZaraa with @priyankachopra #KatrinaKaif @aliaa08 will commence filming in 2022 and I cannot wait to get this show on the road. 😊❤️ pic.twitter.com/Ycg5tRnEeF — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) August 10, 2021



As per the reports, the film is scheduled to start shooting in September 2022. Farhan told Variety that, “It’s a road film, a slice-of-life film, with three women on the road.”The film is written by Farhan Akhtar, Zoya Akhtar, and Reema Kagti and is co-produced by Tiger Baby Productions.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia will be next seen in Gangubai Kathiawadi. She has several projects in her pipeline including Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, Brahmastra, and RRR. Priyanka, on the other hand, Priyanka has Test For You, Citadel, Matrix 4, and her collaboration with Mindy Kaling on a wedding-themed romantic comedy film, and a Bollywood project.

Katrina, meanwhile, will be next seen in Sooryavanshi and Tiger 3.