Jee Le Zara: Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas has announced her big Bollywood comeback after a hiatus of five years. The actor is teaming up with her girlfriends Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt for a road trip movie, being directed by Farhan Akhtar, titled Jee Le Zara. After the announcement of the movie on social media by its various stakeholders, Priyanka took to her Instagram to write a long note about how she finally came to realise her dream of doing a Hindi film soon.

The note reveals that it was her idea of conceptualising a film based on the friendship of three women. And after she ran the idea through both Alia and Katrina, they unanimously thought of their friends Farhan and Zoya Akhtar for putting this story on celluloid. Interestingly, when Priyanka pitched the idea to them, Farhan himself was thinking of developing a film on the same lines.

Writing about the entire journey in the heartfelt post, PC explained, “The idea grew into a movie helmed by an all-female cast. There are not enough Hindi movies that are female multi-starrers. This led to an impulsive phone call… to my 2 real friends about this idea that involved 3 on-screen girlfriends. A celebration of friendship we called it!!

Katrina, Alia, and I enthusiastically met in February 2020 (as seen in this picture), just before the world shut down, to discuss who we could trust to bring this vision to life for us and our choice was unanimous… Farhan and Ritesh, Zoya and Reema. We had all worked with @excelmovies and @tigerbabyfilms individually so this seemed perfect. It just so happened that Farhan was working on a female road trip movie at the same time! Talk about all the stars aligning!! (sic)”. Check out the full post here:

Farhan, Zoya, Reema Kagti and the entire team are superbly excited about the movie. The same is reflected in their comments on Priyanka’s post. While this team is associated with making movies with the theme of its characters identifying their true identities through a trip – talk of Dil Chahta Hai, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, and Dil Dhadakne Do – there hasn’t been a movie that is wholly based on the girls taking the trip alone.

There seems more to be excited about with this stellar starcast, and a strong team. Guess we have to wait for some more time before that unravels!