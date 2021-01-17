Shahid Kapoor starrer upcoming sports drama, Jersey, is all set to have a Diwali 2021 theatrical release this year. Taking to Instagram, the actor announced the release date on Sunday. He will be essaying the role of a cricketer in the film. Sharing a picture of himself clad in a white t-shirt, helmet, and cricket gloves, he can be seen holding the bat in his hand. Also Read - Shahid Kapoor To Play Karna in Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's Adaptation of Mahabharata

He captioned the photo, “JERSEY releasing in theatres this DIWALI 5th November 2021. The triumph of the human spirit. A journey I am so very proud of. This ones for the TEAM. (sic)”

Check the post here:

The film is the Hindi adaptation of 2019 hit Telugu film with the same name. The original film starred Nani and Shraddha Srinath as the lead actors, which have been reprised by Shahid and Mrunal Thakur in the remake. The film is helmed by Gowtum Tinnanuri, who also directed the Nani-starrer film.

Shahid has recently finished shooting of the film. Speaking about the fil, he had said in a statement, “Telling stories that touch hearts and make a difference. Jersey is a story that speaks of a Phoenix rising from the ashes. The triumph of an indomitable spirit. If there was ever a time I could connect with the underlying spirit of a film this was it.” The film is all set to release on November 5, 2021.

The film is based on a failed cricketer in his 30s, who returns to the field to fulfill his aspirations to represent the Indian cricket team and fulfill his son’s wish, who wants a jersey as a gift.

Meanwhile, he will also be seen in the web series helmed by The Family Man directors, Raj & DK. He might also be seen in the lead role of Karna in Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s adaptation of Mahabharata.

