Jersey trailer: The makers of Jersey have released the trailer starring Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur in important roles. The film is an official Hindi remake of the Telugu film by the same name. Both the films have been helmed by National Award-winning director Gowtam Tinnanuri. The trailer of the film shows Shahid playing a heartbroken former cricketer, trying to win back his lost respect both off and on the field.

The trailer establishes that Shahid's character, whose name hasn't been disclosed in the video, wants to buy a jersey for his son but he doesn't have enough money to do that. He is then reminded by his ex-coach to revive his career and think about getting back on the field at his age. The story begins with a man who has lost everything and now he is on the verge of even losing whatever little self-respect he is left with. He picks himself up and launches an unexpected mission – of getting back to cricket and proving himself so that his son can look at him in the eye and be proud of his father. Watch the trailer of Jersey here:



The Jersey trailer gives the constant flashbacks from Shahid’s Kabir Singh. It has a college scene in which he is taking his girlfriend on a bike ride, a scene in which he is beating the sh** out of those trying to flirt with his girlfriend, and glimpses of the same passion and arrogance that Shahid showed in and as Kabir Singh. The actor, however, looks convincing as the lost and stern man who doesn’t want to put the effort into changing the way his life has become – again something that was a part of Kabir Singh’s narrative as well.

Jersey is hitting the screens as the big New Year release this year. The film is presented by Allu Arvind and is produced by Aman Gill, Dil Raju, S Naga Vamsi. Apart from Jersey, Allu Aravind will also be presenting Kartik Aaryan’s upcoming film Shehzada. Your thoughts on the trailer?