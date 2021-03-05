Jhanak Shukla, the girl who played the role of little Gia Kapur in Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta and Saif Ali Khan’s starrer film Kal Ho Naa Ho, recently generated the buzz as on Thursday, in a video for Brut India she talked about “not earning anything” at the age of 25 and the video soon got viral on the internet. Jhanak also opened up about taking a break from acting when she was 15 and already feeling “retired.” Jhanak Shukla, the daughter of actor Supriya Shukla, is also known for her performance as robot ‘Karishma’ in the TV show Karishma Kaa Karishma. Also Read - Kumkum Bhagya actress Supriya Shukla is all set to join hands with Kapil in The Kapil Sharma Show!

While talking about taking a break from films and shows at a very young age, Jhanak said "I was not actually fed up of acting. I was 15 or 16 so I was like, 'I have to chill now.' Because during childhood I had worked a lot but also my parents, they made me take breaks in between. I used to even go to school on a regular basis and I did my homework and everything, it was fun but somewhere I missed a small part of my childhood. So, my parents were also like, 'Take a break now.' So, that's somewhere I lost track when it comes to acting."

The former actor is now an archaeologist and she loves her life but she didn’t imagine her life this way when she was a kid. She said that she always thought of herself as a very successful, well-settled woman by the age of 25. However, she said that the reality is she’s not earning anything currently. “When I was small, I had in my mind that I will be 24, I will be earning a lot, I’ll be married and settled. I am 25 and not earning anything. But my parents are very supportive,” she said.