Actor Jiah Khan' death mystery is still a mystery even after seven years. She was found dead in her Juhu apartment on June 3, 2013. While the Central Bureau of Investigation pronounced her death as a suicide, UK-based forensic expert Jason James-Pynes claimed that her hanging was staged. As per the state's forensic experts, the injury marks on her lower lip was a result of 'friction with the teeth during the commission of the act' and are 'blunt force trauma to the mouth region (for example punching or a hand placed over the mouth)'.

The death of Jiah Khan brought much trouble for Sooraj Pancholi, known for being in relationship with the deceased actor, for allegedly his involvement in her suspicious death and it was followed by series of cases, defamation cases and proceedings.



Her mother Rabia had claimed that her daughter’s death was a murder and not a suicide. Her then-boyfriend – Sooraj Pancholi was arrested on June 10 but was granted bail the next month.

On her death anniversary, here is the timeline of the major events in Jiah Khan’s death mystery:

June 3, 2013:

Jiah Khan’s body found hanging in her Juhu apartment in Mumbai at around 10:45 pm. Her mother Rabia found her hanging but no suicide note was found at her home.

June 4, 2013:

Jiah Khan’s body was taken to the hospital for post-mortem and several people including Sooraj Pancholi were questioned in connection with her suicide.

June 5, 2013:

Jiah’s mother told the police that she was depressed days before her demise.

June 7, 2013:

A suicide letter was discovered at Jiah’s Juhu apartment. The six-page note narrates her troubled relationship with Sooraj in detail and later it was also included in the CBI’s charge sheet.

June 9, 2013:

Jiah Khan’s mother Rabia releases letter to the media.

June 11, 2013:

Sooraj Pancholi, son of Aditya Pancholi was charged with abetment to suicide under Section 306 of the Penal Code and arrested by Mumbai Police.

June 13, 2013:

Jiah Khan’s autopsy report was released and it was confirmed that the actor’s death was due to hanging. Sooraj was taken to Arthur Road Jail in Mumbai and he was remanded to 14 days of custody.

July 1, 2013:

The Bombay Court grants Sooraj bail against a bond of Rs 50,000.

July 2, 2013:

The Bombay Court pronounces his verdict which states that Sooraj Pancholi is not accountable for Jiah Khan’s death.

October 4, 2013:

Jiah Khan’s mother files a plea for a CBI probe.

July 3, 2014:

A year after Jiah’s death, High Court asks CBI to take over the case.

July 5, 2014:

Aditya Pancholi files a 100-crore defamation suit against Jiah Khan’s mother Rabia.

May 15, 2015:

The CBI conducts raid at Pancholi residence, Mumbai.

June 26, 2015:

Sooraj Pancholi is questioned by CBI

December 9, 2015:

The CBI files supplementary charge sheet from the court and Sooraj is charged with abetment to suicide.

August 1, 2016:

The CBI rules out murder in the Jiah Khan death case. As per the investigation, the CBI says that Jiah Khan died due to ‘suicide by hanging’.

September 20, 2016:

British forensic expert Jason Payne-James claims Jiah Khan’s ‘hanging was staged’.

February 9, 2017:

Court rejects Rabia’s plea against CBI’s charge sheet and her demand to form Special Investigation Team to take over the case.

April 21, 2017:

Rabia approaches session court seeking access to messages between Jiah and Sooraj, that she claimed were deleted.

September 18, 2017:

Rabia writes an open letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking justice for her daughter.

October 14, 2017:

Sooraj Pancholi files a plea at Bombay High Court requesting expedition in the trial proceedings.

January 23, 2018:

Special CBI court rejects plea for further investigation.

January 30, 2018:

Mumbai session court frames charges against Sooraj Pancholi for allegedly abetting Jiah Khan’s suicide. Sooraj denies charges and pleads innocence.