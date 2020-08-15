Late actor Jiah Khan’s mother Rabia Khan, has reacted to actor Sooraj Pancholi’s claims that she doesn’t appear for court hearings in the Jiah Khan’s death case. In an interview with India Today, she said that she has been travelling from London to India every month to appear in the court. Slamming Sooraj’s claim, she said, “Tell that kid to get some education. Will the court wait for me? The case was shut by the police. Who took the case to the court? I did. I do appear for the hearing, my lawyer, team has been appearing. I have spent money like water to get justice for my daughter. Most of the time, the hero [Sooraj] is not there. The court had to wait for this accused to come. When he comes, he brings the media along and laughs like nothing happened. I fly from London every month for the hearings.” Also Read - CBI For SSR: Jiah Khan’s Mother Rabia Khan Demands Justice For Sushant Singh Rajput, Says ‘Both of Them Were Killed Similarly’

Earlier, Sooraj has accused Rabia of not appearing in the court hearings. He told India Today, "She doesn't want to come to the court. She can't get justice by giving interviews. She will get justice in the court and if she really care about the case, she would come to the court. It is her duty to come to court. I have been going to court for 8 years. I have been facing humiliation by the media, outside court, inside court – everywhere. I appear in court and the court tells me next date because Rabia Khan has not appeared in court."

Earlier Rabia made explosive statements against Mahesh Bhatt. She said, "Who said it? (that she was depressed) Except for Mahesh Bhatt. At my daughter's funeral, he came to me and said that Jiah was depressed. I said, 'Excuse me sir. She was never depressed.' He told me, 'Tum chup hojao varna tumhe bhi injection deke sula dege.' Victim are made criminals here and they accuse their families, saying that we want money."

Talking about Mahesh Bhatt being vocal about Sushant’s mental health, she said: “He is a mouthpiece of Bollywood mafia. He knows nothing. He is so pathetic that I have no words to express. He was intimidating when my daughter worked for him at the age of 16. He told me to leave her alone. How could I leave her alone? I will speak for justice. I will tell the world what these people are.”

Meanwhile Sooraj Pancholi found himself involved in a controversy in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case. He denied all allegations and has filed a police complaint against an actor who made allegations in the Facebook post.