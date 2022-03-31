John Abraham on doing death-defying stunts: Actor John Abraham is one hundred per cent sure about the kind of content he backs up both as a producer and an actor. He is now gearing up for his latest film, titled Attack, which is a different kind of cinema he says and something that will excite the young movie-goers who always wish to watch something unconventional on-screen. In a conversation with india.com and ZEE Media, the actor talked about how special Attack is and how it turned out to be more than just a regular film.Also Read - John Abraham: I Will Never do Regional Cinema, Am a Hindi Film Hero

During the trailer launch event of the film in Mumbai, John called Attack 'a damn good' film. When he was asked to elaborate on how he could be this confident about the film, the actor said he doesn't talk about his films unless he is absolutely sure about giving a good product to the audience. "I am a guy who wouldn't do interviews if I have made a bad film. It's very clear (to me). I know we've made a good film. When I say I have made a good film, I don't know what the collections of the film are going to be… I am being very honest with you. But, I know the takeaway from this film is going to be 'hey, it's a cool film and the film industry should make more films like this.' This film will grow on people by word-of-mouth," he said.

John also talked about doing action on bikes in his films and how exciting such scenes are, especially because he's an avid rider in real life as well. The actor mentioned the kind of risks the entire team took while shooting the action from incredible heights and at an unimaginable speed, sometimes by breaking cameras and suffering injuries. Attack is directed by debutant Lashya Raj Anand who seems equally enthusiastic about presenting modern, tough cinema to the audience. It features Jacqueline Fernandez and Rakul Preet Singh alongside John. The film hits the screens on

Watch the full interview here as Attack hits the screens on April 1: