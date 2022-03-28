Mumbai: Actor John Abraham has his own league of action cinema which is raw, experimental and full of some exotic stunt sequences. The actor is now gearing up for his next movie titled Attack which represents him as a ‘super soldier’ – a one-of-a-kind role in the history of Indian cinema. The actor was promoting the film in Delhi with Jacqueline Fernandez, Rakul Preet Singh and director Lashya Raj Anand last weekend.Also Read - RRR Movie vs Baahubali 2 Opening Box Office Weekend: Rajamouli is His Own Competition, Rs 500 cr in 3 Days

Speaking to india.com about his upcoming projects, John talked about Pathaan and clarified a rumour about him doing a Telugu film. When asked if he's doing any Telugu film or if he has a role in Prabhas starrer Salaar as reported in the media, John said he will never do a regional film.

The actor was asked to comment on the rumours of working in Salaar. He said, "I will never do a regional film. I am a Hindi film hero. I will never do a film as a second lead just to be there. I am not going to do a Telugu or any regional film like other actors just to be in that business."

is he doing any telugu movies ?

there is a rumour that he is in #Salaar — Nikhil (@Attitudist) March 26, 2022

John also mentioned that right after performing his promotional duties in Delhi, he is jumping right back on the sets of Pathaan in Mumbai and then flying to Spain to join Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone. The actor is all excited about Attack and has been talking about it with great enthusiasm. He says he is bringing a ‘damn good film’ and he wouldn’t be promoting it if he wasn’t this confident about it. Watch this space for all the latest news on Attack as the film hits the screens on April 1.