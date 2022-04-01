John Abraham on Attack: Actor John Abraham is playing India’s first super-soldier in Attack which has hit the screens this Friday. The actor says his passion for cinema comes from delivering something new and something that nobody else is doing in the industry. John is known for his action-oriented films and for performing some unbelievable stunts on-screen. He can be seen doing the same in Attack which is directed by debutant Lakshya Raj Anand. In a conversation with india.com (Zee Media), the actor spoke about backing the kind of content that brings something new to the table.Also Read - John Abraham Lauds The Kashmir Files, Takes a Dig at The Kapil Sharma Show: It Doesn’t Translate to Ticket Sales

John is also producing Attack and has produced films like Vicky Donor and Madras Cafe among others in the past. Speaking about the kind of films he would make under his banner, the actor said, “Most of the films that I am developing now… it all comes from here (points at the brain). Then I discuss with people like Lakshya who are very collaborative or I see with a youngster like Lakshya who comes up with five different ideas. That’s how collaborations work. But, it has to come from here.” Also Read - John Abraham on Bike Action Scenes, Death-Defying Stunts And Attack: I Won't do Interviews if I've Made a Bad Film | Watch Video

The actor explained the process of choosing his own films and said he doesn’t follow a conventional pattern. John said, “I am not sitting with an x music director or a director and discussing ‘acha ye proposal banate hain, ye hero ko le lo, ye heroine ko le lo…’ Mera nahi banta hai waise (That’s not how I work). I think because we take a risk… as they say in management – the higher the risk, the greater the profit… Take that risk.” Also Read - John Abraham: I Will Never do Regional Cinema, Am a Hindi Film Hero

He highlighted the importance of taking a risk in the business and not fearing creativity. John said, “When you take a risk and fail, people still appreciate that you’ve taken a risk but you do the same thing and fail, people say ‘yaar vapis vahi ghista-pita usne kar diya’ (He is back to doing all that mundane stuff). So, it’s good. I think we are in the right space and I am going to continue doing this whether I succeed or I fail.” Watch his full interview here:

John also teaches some self-defence techniques to women. Check this out: