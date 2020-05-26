Bollywood actor John Abraham took to social media to announce his new film which is a Hindi remake of super hit Malayalam film Ayyappanum Koshiyum, which starred Prithviraj Sukumaran and Biju Menon in the titular roles. John’s production house JA Entertainment will be producing the film. However, it is not certain if John will also act in the remake of the hit Malayalam film. Also Read - John Abraham's Wife Priya Runchal Shares Unseen 'Fambam' Wedding Pictures From Her Archives

Taking to Twitter, the Batla House said that the film is a ‘perfect balance between action, thrill, and a good story’. He further added that ‘JA Entertainment is keen to bring such appealing stories to the audience’. He is excited to make a truly engaging film with a remake in Hindi. Also Read - Entertainment News Today, March 2: Disha Patani to Romance John Abraham And Not Aditya Roy Kapur in Mohit Suri's Ek Villain 2?

He tweeted, “Ayyappanum Koshiyum, a film that strikes a perfect balance between action, thrill, and a good story. At JA Entertainment we are keen to bring such appealing stories to our audience..we hope to make a truly engaging film with this remake in Hindi. Really Excited !!!” (sic)

The 47-year-old actor has earlier backed films such as Vicky Donar, Madras Café, Rocky Handsome, Force 2, Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran, and Batla House.

The original film helmed by Sachy and produced by Ranjith and PM Sasidharan. In the film, Prithviraj plays the role of Koshy Kurien, an influential plantation owner and Biju Menon plays the role of Ayyappan Nair, a sub-inspector who gets posted in Attappadi in Palakkad. The story revolves around a conflict that rises due to the ego clash of the two lead actors. The film also features Gowri Nandha and Anna Reshma.

As per the reports, Rana Daggubati will essay the role of Prithviraj’s character and Ravi Teja will be donning the role of Biju Menon. The reports also suggest that Trivikram Srinivas will be directing the film, however, director Sudheer Varma’s name also popped up in the list.