John Abraham and wife Priya Runchal are not an avid social media user and on few occasion only they share their pictures together. Now, amid the lockdown, Priya took to Instagram to share a photo strip that was taken on their wedding. The picture also feature their family members along with the couple. The unseen picture of John and Priya went viral on social media with Priya's followers pouring in pleasant comments.

Sharing the post, she wrote, "Fambam throwback at my cradle partners wedding @nb4815 #love." (sic)

Take a look at the photo here:



Earlier, in an interview with Mid-Day, John revealed that Priya liked to be away from media glare and he liked that about her. He was quoted as saying, “This is the way I like it. She is a private person. She finished her course from business school in London and was earlier in Los Angeles. She chooses to quietly do her work and I appreciate it.”

John and Priya tied the knot in 2013 and a close knit wedding ceremony and nobody had an idea about it until on New Year, he wished fans and signed off as ‘John and Priya Abraham’.

Meanwhile, on work front, John will be next seen in Lakshya Raj Anand’s Attack alongside Rakul Preet Singh and Jacqueline Fernandez. He will also be seen in Sanjay Gupta Directorial gangster drama, Mumbai Saga. The film also features Suniel Shetty, Emraan Hashmi, Kajal Aggarwal and Jackie Shroff.