Veteran comedian of Bollywood, Johny Lever has made his TikTok debut with daughter Jamie Lever and their comic timing is absolutely on point in their first-ever video together. Taking to Instagram, his daughter Jamie shared the video and it is proof that she has inherited the comedy style and timing from her father.

In the video, the two mimics a dialogue from the popular film Awara Pagal Deewana. While Johny can be seen doing Paresh Rawal's dialogue, Jamie does her dad's part. The uncanny similarity between her flair of comedy with her celebrated father's comedy is something to look out for. The video has been loved by the fans and many left dropping laugh emojis.

Sharing the video, she wrote, "1st Tiktok video with Daddy @iam_johnylever On popular demand! @indiatiktok @tiktok #awarapagaldeewana #johnylever #chotachatri." (sic)

A couple of days back, she uploaded a video that appeared to be a parody of Dhanush’s hit Tamil Song ‘Kolaveri Di’. In the jam session, she sang a ‘coronavirus song’. She captioned it, “WHY THIS CORONA DESIESE??? CORONA DISEASE Song @rohanmalode @dhirajvyas94 @mulaydhroov @#Parody #Coronavirus #corona #coronavirussong #WhY #comedy.” (sic)



Meanwhile, Johny Lever has been entertaining audiences since the 1980s. Late actor-producer Sunil Dutt was the first one to spot Johny’s comedy and had cast him in ‘Dard Ka Rishta’. He rose to fame with his comedy stints in films such as ‘Tezaab’, ‘Kasam’, ‘Khatarnak’, ‘Kishen Kanhaiya’, ‘Judaai’ among others. However, when Shah Rukh Khan’s Baazigar released in 1993, he tasted success for the first time. He was last seen in Housefull 4 along with Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, Chunkey Pandey, Bobby Deol, Ritesh Deshmukh among others.