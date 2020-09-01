Sushant Singh Rajput’s girlfriend and prime accused in the case, Rhea Chakraborty, has stated that the late actor was suffering from Bipolar Disorder and was depressed. However, Lifestyle and travel influencer Swati Gandhi has squashed any such claims after she shared a picture with a celebrity photographer. In the photo, Swati claims that she and her family met Sushant at Disneyland Paris during the Europe trip and he seemed to be jovial and full of life. In the photo, Sushant can be seen posing with Swati and her family. A letter written by Swati to Viral Bhayani reads, “Hi Viral & team, I would like to share that I and my family met Sushant at Disneyland Paris during his Europe vacation in Oct 2019 and while our interaction was brief, he was very jovial and full of life. I will continue to refuse to believe that there was anything wrong with him. If anything, his energy and vibrance rubbed off on us. #JusticeForSSR. Best, Swati.” Also Read - Did Rhea Chakraborty Return to Sushant Singh Rajput's Home on June 12? Her Pic With Mango Cake Says so

Another photo has been going viral that has been shared on Twitter by a user named Pooja where the late actor embraced his fan with a selfie during his Europe trip. The text reads, “So according to Rhea Chakraborty, she says Sushant did not go out in Paris and he was in hotel for 3 days… how come? I met @itsSSR and Rhea near Sacre Ceour in Paris on the 7th of October, 2019. Here is my photo with him with the date/time stamp. 7th October 2019 in Paris near Sacre Ceour and here are the tweets from him on the 8th of October at Disneyland, Paris.”



On June 14, Sushant was found dead in his home in Mumbai. At that time, Mumbai Police had concluded it was a case of suicide, and investigated reasons that might have caused Sushant to end his life.