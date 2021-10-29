Mumbai: Actor Juhi Chawla, who has been Shah Rukh Khan’s good friend and co-stars in several films, went to the Mumbai Sessions Court to stand surety for Aryan Khan. In the bail order, the court asked Aryan Khan to submit a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh. Juhi played a very crucial role on Friday by helping Aryan’s release. The process was also important for the court to send release paperwork to Mumbai’s Arthur Road Jail, where Aryan has spent 25 days. After signing the paperwork, Juhi obliged the court staff with selfies.Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan Leaves For Arthur Road Jail To Meet Aryan Khan? | See Pics And Videos

What Does It Mean For Juhi Chawla And Aryan Khan?

Juhi Chawla has signed a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh for Aryan Khan. It means that she would be legally responsible if Aryan Khan failed to pay the money.

Juhi was one of Shah Rukh Khan's earliest co-stars and they shared screen space in films such as Darr, Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustaani, Duplicate, Yes Boss, One 2 Ka 4, among others. The two later became co-owners of the IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders. Aryan Khan and Juhi Chawla's daughter Janhvi had recently participated in an IPL players' auction.

Meanwhile, Aryan Khan will not be released from Arthur Jail Today. The deadline to reach jail and complete formalities were 5:30 pm and since Aryan Khan’s lawyers failed to reach the court before the deadline. Now, the team of advocates will submit the documents on Saturday and Aryan Khan will be released from jail tomorrow. The court will reopen at 6 am and after completing the formalities, it will take more than one hour for Aryan Khan to walk out of the jail.

The complete bail order of Aryan Khan Bail arrived today. The bail order stated that he should present a PR bond of Rs 1 lakh with one or more sureties in like amount. It further said that he should not indulge in any similar activities, not try to establish contact with co-accused, and should surrender his passport before Special Court immediately. The bail order also stated that the applicant should attend the NCB Mumbai office each Friday between 1100-1400 hours to mark their presence. Applicant should not leave the country without permission from NDPS Court.