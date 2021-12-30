Kabir Khan on 83 Box Office: Kabir Khan-directed 83 has been widely appreciated for its content, emotions and nostalgia. The film stars Ranveer Singh in the role of former Indian cricket captain Kapil Dev. It tells the story of India creating history for the first time by winning the 1983 Cricket World Cup despite all odds. However, as reported by various trade pandits, the film hasn’t earned as much as it was expected to at the Box Office. In an exclusive chat with india.com, Kabir spoke on the same and explained how the Box Office performance of 83 doesn’t matter considering the times we are living in and the kind of emotional appeal the film has created among the masses.Also Read - Allu Arjun Breaks Silence on Pushpa Hindi's Surprising Performance And Box Office Records: 'Never Underestimate Possibilities'

He said, “We all know what is happening at the Box Office. I feel at this point, to even talk about Box Office, is a little petty. We are living in a pandemic. We didn’t plan it in such a way that the moment we’ll release, we’ll have two states going into a night curfew; on the second day, we’ll have six states going into a night curfew, then on the fourth day, Delhi, which is a large part of the Box Office, will announce a theatre shutdown. In the middle of things like this, I can’t complain about Box Office. If I do, it wouldn’t be in the spirit of 83.” Also Read - Spider-Man: No Way Home on Its Way to Proud Rs 200 Crore in India, Check Detailed Box Office Report

The director, whose last film – Bajrangi Bhaijaan – was declared an all-time blockbuster, said the love counts, not the numbers. “I can easily say that I have never got such appreciation and I am not saying this because I am trying to market my film… it has already been released. Both Ranveer and I have felt that we never got this kind of appreciation ever in our lives. The kind of love that’s pouring out is unbelievable. 83 is a film which is going to be there for years to come. It is going to be one of the defining films of my career.” Also Read - 83: Not Ranveer Singh But Arjun Kapoor Was Director Kabir Khan's First Choice For Kapil Dev?

Kabir also revealed what the legendary cricketer Kapil Dev told him once about the film’s performance. “There’s a thing that Kapil sir said and I took it to heart. That just helps me not to worry about theatres shutting down and more restrictions coming in. He said, ‘In 83, when we won the World Cup, we didn’t get money, we got respect. It’s because of that respect that you made this film 38 years later. So remember that the respect you are getting for this film will last you for the next 40 years.’ ”

The director added that his film can’t be compared or judged on the basis of Box Office performance because it is timeless and means more than just numbers. “Yes, I am hearing the inputs about the Box Office but I am saying if this point of time in the history, if we are still going to look at the Box Office and trying to judge a film like 83, we would be petty-minded and we are then doing a disservice to the industry,” he said.

