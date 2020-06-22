Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani starrer Kabir Singh was one of the blockbuster hit films of 2019. Celebrating one year of the film, Shahid and Kiara took to respective Instagram handles. In the long post, the actor says that it was not just a movie to him but an emotional arc that was raw, bare, and fearless. Also Read - Shahid Kapoor Transfers Money to 40 Bollywood Background Dancers Who Have Worked in Ishq Vishq, Shandaar, Dhating Nach, Agal Bagal

In the post, he shares a series of pictures from the sets of the film and it will urge you to binge-watch the film again. Shahid wrote, “To all those who gave so much overwhelming love to such a complex, conflicted character. Thank you. #kabirsingh was never just a film to me.. it was an emotional arc that was raw.. bare.. unabashed .. honest .. fearless .. REAL! In a time where people are quick to judge (others not themselves) you understood him. You understood our interpretation of the angst of a broken heart. Thank you all once again. And remember. Keep it real and make it count. Be kind. Be good. Spread positivity. And always believe.” (sic) Also Read - Inspired by Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh, Delhi Man Pretends to Be A Doctor & Cons Women on Dating Apps, Arrested

Likewise, Kiara shared a slew of pictures and captioned it, “Dear Kabir Singh, Happy anniversary! Love always, Preeti.”

Kabir Singh was a remake of the Telugu film Arjun Reddy and also features Kiara Advani. Shahid played Kabir Singh, an alcoholic surgeon who spirals into self-destruction when his lady love Preeti gets married to someone else. He then seeks temporary solace in a film actress named Jia. The story is influenced by Sarat Chandra’s immortal Devdas that has been filmed multiple times in Bollywood.