Mumbai: Late actor Kader Khan's eldest son Abdul Quddus reportedly passed away in Canada on Thursday. Quddus was the actor's child with his first wife. Quddus could also be seen in the Meadow-Vale-Cemetry in Canada's Mississauga when his father was laid to rest.

Earlier, during an interview, Kedar khan had narrated the incident after which he stopped playing negative roles in the film. The late actor talked about his son and mentioned that it was due to Quddus that he decided to not take up the roles of villain in Bollywood films.

The much-loved actor had narrated, "My elder son Quddus would come home after playing with his friends with his clothes all torn. As a villain, I always got beaten up in the end. His friends and classmates told him that your father beats up people and then, in the end, he gets beaten up. My son used to get angry at such comments and get into fights. One day, when he came home with a head injury, I became very upset and decided I would not accept villain roles any more. 'Himmatwala', a comedy, was being made and I started doing comic roles from then on."

Kader Khan is now survived by his wife Hijra, sons Sarfaraz and Shahnawaaz, daughter-in-law, and grandchildren.