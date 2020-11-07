Actor Kajal Aggarwal and her husband Gautam Kitchlu have left for their honeymoon. The couple got married last weekend in Mumbai and after performing all their post-wedding rituals and also celebrating their first Karwa Chauth, the newlyweds flew out of the country on Saturday morning. Kajal took to her Instagram stories and posted a few pictures of her passport confirming that she has finally got some quality time off after a hectic week post-wedding. Also Read - Kajal Aggarwal Wears The Most Delicate Red Saree by Manish Malhotra For Her First Karwa Chauth - Yay or Nay?

The cute covers on their passport read Mr and Mrs Kitchlu and Kajal shows that off in style. However, the actor has still not revealed their honeymoon destination yet. Guess the fans will have to wait for some time for their new pictures to have that information!

Meanwhile, Kajal has been on a photo-sharing spree these days. The actor has been sharing photos of her different looks from the wedding functions. Recently, she posted a few photos of herself wearing a red saree by Manish Malhotra. The actor created a stir online with her Karwa Chauth look that included a gorgeous MM-designed saree with delicate embroidery and a matching sleeveless blouse. She chose another Manish Malhotra creation for her engagement also. In fact, in her post on Instagram, Kajal revealed how Manish was the only designer who agreed to open his store for her during the lockdown and design that bright yellow saree for her. At the wedding, Kajal wore an Anamika Khanna lehenga while at her wedding reception, she chose a sheer mermaid Falguni and Shane Peacock outfit.

Kajal looked fabulous in all her wedding functions and we can’t wait to see the pictures from her honeymoon!