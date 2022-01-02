Mumbai: Kajal Aggarwal is expecting her first child with her husband Gautam Kitchlu. On Saturday, the actor’s husband took to social media and shared the news with fans. He dropped a beautiful picture of Kajal and wrote, “Here’s looking at you 2022”. In the picture, Kajal can be seen posing for the camera in a yellow dress. However, what caught everyone’s attention was the emoji of a pregnant woman that was used in the caption.Also Read - Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra And Other Bollywood Brides Who Wore Giant Nath on Their Wedding Day - See Pics

Fans and friends were quick to flood the comment section by sending wishes to the couple. “Oh God just can’t believe it is official now,” one of the fans wrote. Another social media user commented, “The most beautiful moment of both of your lives. Congrats.” “Congratulations Both of Them in Advance #JuniorGautam & #JuniorKajal is Coming,” another comment on Gautam’s post read. Also Read - Kajal Aggarwal Makes a Splash In Pool In Hot Blue Printed Bikini, Fans Are All Hearts

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gautam Kitchlu (@kitchlug)

Also Read - Kajal Aggarwal’s Rs 15K Blue Floral Dress is What Summer Dreams Are Made of

Kajal and Gautam tied the knot in October 2020 at the Taj Mahal Palace hotel in Mumbai. While this was in midst of the coronavirus pandemic, the duo made sure they followed all the guidelines. “Planning a wedding entails so many moving parts and added to that the pandemic definitely was a challenge. However, we strictly followed covid protocols which meant we had to have a very small wedding, got all our guests tested, and created a bubble for everyone who was a part of our celebration. We are very grateful for all our loved ones that we’re able to attend and those who joined virtually from afar were terribly missed and we hope to see you all soon,” Kajal had written in a social media post.

The duo also went for a honeymoon in the Caribbean Island, Maldives.