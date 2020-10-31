Also Read - RRB Recruitment: Exam Dates Announced For Ministerial, Isolated Categories Posts | Check Details Here

View this post on Instagram

Also Read - IPL 2020 LIVE RCB vs SRH 2020 Scorecard, IPL Today's Match Live Cricket Score And Updates Online Match 52: Sundar, Gurkeerat Rebuild as Bangalore Eye Strong Finish vs Hyderabad

Planning a wedding entails so many moving parts and added to that the pandemic definitely was a challenge. However we strictly followed covid protocols which meant we had to have a very small wedding, got all our guests tested and created a bubble for everyone who was a part of our celebration. We are very grateful for all our loved ones that were able to attend and those who joined virtually from afar were terribly missed and we hope to see you all soon. Outfit for KA: @anamikakhanna.in Outfit for GK : @anitadongre Jewellery : @sunita_shekhawat_jaipur Kaliras : @mrinalinichandra Stylist : @stylebyami style team: @tanyamehta27 Make up: @vishalcharanmakeuphair Hair : @divya.naik25 Photo: @storiesbyjosephradhik