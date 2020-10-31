Kajal Aggarwal-Gautam Kitchlu First Official Wedding Pictures Out: Couple Looks Resplendent as They Take Their Vows
Kajal Aggarwal-Gautam Kitchlu First Official Wedding Pictures Out, Check It Out Here.
Actor Kajal Aggarwal and businessman Gautam Kitchlu has tied the knot at Taj Mahal Palace hotel on October 30th. Now, the Singham actor has shared official pictures from ‘Punjabi meets Kashmiri wedding’. For her big day, she opted for heavily embroidered red lehenga teamed up with bridal jewellery. Gautam also complimented her in white sherwani. Also Read - IPL 2020: Delhi Trying to Stay in Present: Shreyas Iyer After Loss to MI
Check out first official pictures here:
Published Date: October 31, 2020 8:57 PM IST
Updated Date: October 31, 2020 8:58 PM IST