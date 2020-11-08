Actor Kajal Aggarwal and her husband, Gautam Kitchlu are honeymooning in the Maldives. The newlyweds left for their honeymoon on Saturday and on Sunday, Kajal shared a few photos from their happy getaway. The actor took to Instagram and gave a glimpse into her world filled with love and scenic beauty around. Also Read - Kajal Aggarwal And Gautam Kitchlu Leave For Their Honeymoon, Look at Their Cute Passports

Wearing a red maxi dress that came with ruffles and a backless detailing, Kajal looked pretty and all comfortable as she flaunted her million-dollar smile in the photos. In the most beautiful pictures from their vacation so far, Kajal and Gautam posed for an intimate click as the vast sea stood in the background. Check this out: Also Read - Kajal Aggarwal Wears The Most Delicate Red Saree by Manish Malhotra For Her First Karwa Chauth - Yay or Nay?

View this post on Instagram @conrad_maldives you beauty 😍 A post shared by Kajal Aggarwal (@kajalaggarwalofficial) on Nov 8, 2020 at 2:56am PST

View this post on Instagram My beach essentials 😎 A post shared by Kajal Aggarwal (@kajalaggarwalofficial) on Nov 8, 2020 at 3:02am PST

In her Instagram stories, the Singham actor shared some more stills from her day 1 at the Maldives. Both she and Gautam looked head over heels in love with each other. The pictures spoke volumes of their beautiful chemistry and marital bliss.

Kajal and Gautam got married in a traditional wedding ceremony last weekend at Mumbai’s Taj Palace Hotel. The couple looked radiant at their wedding and during all pre and post-wedding functions. For the big day, while Kajal chose to wear an Anamika Khanna lehenga, Gautam dolled up in a white Anita Dongre sherwani. The bride then decked up into a stunning sheer mermaid Falguni and Shane Peacock outfit for her wedding reception the same day. It seemed like a weekend full of love, traditions, family, friendships, and beauty.

We can’t wait for Kajal to share more pictures from the Maldives!