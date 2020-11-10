Actor Kajal Aggarwal has tied the knot with her fiancé Gautam Kitchlu on October 30 in Mumbai. Now, the newlyweds have jetted off to the Maldives for some romantic honeymoon. During their stay on the island, Gautam can be seen channeling his inner photographer as he captures some of the stunning pictures of the Singham actor. Also Read - Milind Soman Shares Intriguing Picture With Vermillion And Kohl On The Face, Fans Ask 'Are You Part of Laxmii'

Taking to Instagram, Kajal shared a series of photos clad in a full-sleeved white printed top teamed up with black shorts as she poses by the Azura waters at the picturesque location. Also Read - Ganapath Motion Poster Out: Tiger Shroff Leaves Fans Excited With His Striking New Look

@conrad_maldives

#oceanic @conrad_maldives pic courtesy : @kitchlug

On the other hand, Gautam shared a series of pictures from their deep-water dive as he enjoys some quality time with wife Kajal.

Earlier, Kajal shared a series of pictures in a gorgeous sheer red backless gown as the couple poses on the beach of Maldives.

@conrad_maldives

@conrad_maldives



Kajal and Gautam got married at the Taj Mahal Palace hotel in Mumbai. Kajal also wrote that they followed covid protocols as they got hitched. Taking to Instagram, she wrote, “Planning a wedding entails so many moving parts and added to that the pandemic definitely was a challenge. However, we strictly followed covid protocols which meant we had to have a very small wedding, got all our guests tested, and created a bubble for everyone who was a part of our celebration. We are very grateful for all our loved ones that we’re able to attend and those who joined virtually from afar were terribly missed and we hope to see you all soon.”

Earlier this month, Kajal announced the big news of her wedding. The post reads, “I said yes. It gives me immense joy to share that I am getting married to Gautam Kitchlu, on October 30, 2020 in Mumbai, in a small, private ceremony surrounded by our immediate families. This pandemic has certainly shed a sobering light on our joy, but we are thrilled to start our lives together and know that all of you will be cheering us on in spirit.”