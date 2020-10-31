Actor Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu got married in a lavish wedding ceremony last night. The couple looked all stunning in their traditional wedding outfits. Now, a new set of pictures has surfaced online in which Kajal and Gautam are seen sitting in the Mandap while performing the wedding rituals. In one picture, the duo is seen posing on the stage and flaunting their million-dollar smiles. Also Read - Kajal Aggarwal-Gautam Kitchlu’s Wedding Pictures Leaked, Couple Looks Royal While Taking Pheras

Kajal and Gautam tied the knot as per the Hindu wedding rituals at Taj Hotel in Mumbai. The actor, who announced her wedding news earlier this month, wore an elaborate red lehenga and paired it with some South Indian gold jewellery. She teamed up her lehenga with a coral dupatta. And even though the official details of her wedding outfit are not out yet, Kajal seems to be wearing a bridal lehenga by designer Anamika Khanna. Check out these new photos from the wedding: Also Read - Ahead of Wedding, Kajal Aggarwal’s Fiance Gautam Kitchlu Snapped During Photoshoot at Taj Mahal Palace – See Video

Before her wedding on Friday, Kajal and Gautam hosted pre-wedding functions at the actor’s residence in Mumbai. In a video that went viral on social media from the Haldi ceremony, Kajal and her sister Nisha Aggarwal could be seen dancing on the popular Bollywood song ‘Sona Sona’. In another picture, she could be seen posing with her bridesmaids.

Before her D-Day, Kajal took to Twitter to share a few photos from her Haldi and Mehendi ceremonies. The actor opted for an Anita Dongre sharara set to wear at her Mehendi ceremony. Kajal looked absolutely lovely in all her traditional outfits at the functions. Our heartiest congratulations to the newlyweds!