Kajal Aggarwal-Gautam Kitchlu to Get Married Today, Bride Leaves For Wedding Venue - See Pics

Actor Kajal Aggarwal is all set to marry businessman Gautam Kitchlu in a private wedding ceremony today. The couple is going to tie the knot in Mumbai in the presence of their immediate family members and a few close friends. The actor left for her wedding venue earlier today and greeted the media outside her residence. Dressed in a pink suit, the bride-to-be looked pretty as she folded her hands to greet the paparazzi ahead of her wedding.

Kajal and Gautam hosted pre-wedding functions this week and the photos and videos of the same went viral on social media. The Singham actor had a Haldi and Mehendi ceremony at her residence after which she was joined by Gautam for the Sangeet ceremony on Thursday evening. A video of Kajal and her sister dancing to the popular Punjabi song 'Sona Sona' went viral on social media.

Both Kajal and Gautam looked head over heels in love with each other in all the photos and videos that were widely shared by the fans on social media. Kajal's sister, Nisha Aggarwal, who's married to businessman Karan Valecha, also expressed her excitement.

For her Mehendi ceremony, Kajal opted to wear a pretty Anita Dongre sharara set while for another pre-wedding function, she wore an Arpita Mehta sharara set. Kajal looked lovely during the pre-wedding festivities and as she embarks on a new journey now, we can’t wait to see her happy pictures from the wedding now!

Stay tuned for Kajal-Gautam’s wedding coverage as they become man and wife tonight!