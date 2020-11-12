Actor Kajal Aggarwal and her husband Gautam Kitchlu are honeymooning in the Maldives. The actor has been sharing some stunning photos from her getaway on social media and in the latest photos, she could be seen posing inside a gorgeous underwater hotel. The newlyweds are enjoying their quality time in the world’s first submerged hotel which is 16 feet below the Indian Ocean’s surface. Also Read - Kajal Aggarwal, Gautam Kitchlu's New Maldives Honeymoon Pictures Are Absolutely Romantic And Stunning

Kajal and Gautam are living at The Muraka where the cost of one night is $50,000 which is INR 37,32,925 (approximately). In the actor’s pictures on Instagram, it is visible how she’s inside a beautiful room covered with glass, providing an unbelievable view of the underwater world. As Kajal poses with Gautam inside that room, one can see fishes and the deep waters sprawling in the background. Check out these pictures: Also Read - Kajal Aggarwal-Gautam Kitchlu's Honeymoon Pics Out: Couple Poses in The Stunning Maldives

View this post on Instagram Waking up to 🐠🐟🐡 A post shared by Kajal Aggarwal (@kajalaggarwalofficial) on Nov 11, 2020 at 8:57pm PST

Kajal and Gautam got married last month in a lavish traditional wedding ceremony in Mumbai. The couple looked fabulous in their designer outfit in all their wedding functions after which they celebrated their first Karwa Chauth festival together. The duo left for the Maldives earlier this week and Kajal has been on a photosharing spree ever since.

Apart from Kajal and Gautam, several other celebrities are also vacationing in the Maldives to beat the pandemic blues. Neha Dhupia-Angad Bedi, Elli AvrRam, Varun Dhawan, Tiger Shroff-Disha Patani, Katrina Kaif, and Mouni Roy are a few names that are enjoying their time amid the sand, sea, and a giant blue sky. Actor Taapsee Pannu and her sister Shagun also visited the Maldives for a few days last month.