Actor Kajal Aggarwal and husband Gautam Kitchlu are honeymoon-ing in the Caribbean Island, Maldives. Taking to Instagram, the Singham actor shared a series of pictures with her husband Gautam as they have a gala time chilling by the beach. In the photos, Kajal can be seen clad in a blue checkered co-ord dress teamed up with beige-coloured heels, a pair of sunglasses, a hairband, a pair of hoop earrings, and subtle makeup. Flaunting her toned figure and contagious smile, she poses at a picturesque location. Also Read - Tanushree Dutta on Her Weight Loss Journey: I Got Alot of Underhanded Compliments That Would Hurt Me

Gautam, on the other hand, looks dapper in a light green shirt and denim. In one of the pictures, Kajal and Gautam can be seen holding hands while in the other photo, she can be seen performing yoga. Also Read - Laxmii: Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani Starrer Becomes The Biggest Opening on Disney+Hotstar, Beats Dil Bechara

Check Out The Photos Here:

Earlier, Gautam can be seen channeling his inner photographer as he captures some of the stunning pictures of the Singham actor. Taking to Instagram, Kajal shared a series of photos clad in a full-sleeved white printed top teamed up with black shorts as she poses by the Azura waters at the picturesque location.

A few days back, Kajal shared a set of pictures in a gorgeous sheer red backless gown as the couple poses on the beach of Maldives.

Kajal and Gautam got married at the Taj Mahal Palace hotel in Mumbai. Kajal also wrote that they followed covid protocols as they got hitched. Taking to Instagram, she wrote, “Planning a wedding entails so many moving parts and added to that the pandemic definitely was a challenge. However, we strictly followed covid protocols which meant we had to have a very small wedding, got all our guests tested, and created a bubble for everyone who was a part of our celebration. We are very grateful for all our loved ones that we’re able to attend and those who joined virtually from afar were terribly missed and we hope to see you all soon.”

Earlier this month, Kajal announced the big news of her wedding. The post reads, “I said yes. It gives me immense joy to share that I am getting married to Gautam Kitchlu, on October 30, 2020 in Mumbai, in a small, private ceremony surrounded by our immediate families. This pandemic has certainly shed a sobering light on our joy, but we are thrilled to start our lives together and know that all of you will be cheering us on in spirit.”