Kajal Aggarwal's Godh Bharai Pics: Actor Looks Lovely in a Pink Saree, Shares Pics With Gautam Kitchlu

Kajal took to Instagram to share a sweet picture of herself posing with Gautam while in her stories, she shared many inside photos from her God Bharai function. The actor looked radiant in a traditional Banarasi pink saree that she teamed up with a matching sleeveless blouse and traditional jewellery.

Check out inside pictures from Kajal Aggarwal’s God Bharai function here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kajal A Kitchlu (@kajalaggarwalofficial)

Kajal and Gautam had announced their pregnancy on New Year 2022. The couple simply used the pregnant woman emoji on Instagram in the caption of their post to let the world know that they are expecting their first child this year. Later, Kajal shared a picture of herself cuddling her baby bump. They got married in October 2020 at a lavish wedding in Mumbai amid the coronavirus scare.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kajal will next be seen alongside Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan in Siva Koratala’s Acharya. She will also be seen alongside Dulquer Salmaan and Aditi Rao Hydari in Brinda’s Hey Sinamika.

Our congratulations to the couple!