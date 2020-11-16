Actor Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu are honeymooning in the Maldives and leaving no opportunity to have the most fun there. The newlyweds recently spent a few days underwater in the world’s first submerged hotel and now, the two tried their hands at exploring the sea life. In the new pictures shared by Kajal on Instagram, the couple can be seen swimming in the deep waters of the Indian Ocean while posing for the camera amid the wonderful sea life. Kajal posted the pictures on social media on Monday morning and showed how magnificent the entire underwater life looks. Also Read - Kajal Aggarwal-Gautam Kitchlu's Honeymoon Suite Costs Rs 37 Lakh Per Night, Read on

Wearing a black monokini, Kajal held her husband’s hand, and together, they posed for some really stunning photos that are going to turn into memories for the lifetime. In the caption of one photo, Kajal mentioned the ‘fear’ of being in an ocean. She wrote, “I love the ocean. I’ve always liked the blue, so tranquil and peaceful and gliding. And the fear of it 😍🙈” (sic) Also Read - Kajal Aggarwal, Gautam Kitchlu's New Maldives Honeymoon Pictures Are Absolutely Romantic And Stunning

In another photo, she wrote about how the sea teaches about life. “Be alone with the sea for it is there you will find answers to questions you didn’t realise exist ! 🧜🏻‍♀️,” the caption read.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kajal Aggarwal (@kajalaggarwalofficial)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kajal Aggarwal (@kajalaggarwalofficial)

Kajal and Gautam got married in an intimate wedding ceremony last month in Mumbai. It was a traditional wedding with only the family members and a few close friends in attendance. The couple looked gorgeous in their designer outfits. While Gautam wore a white sherwani from Anita Dongre, it was a red lehenga by Anamika Khanna for Kajal.