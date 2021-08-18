Hyderabad: Actor Kajal Aggarwal has made a splash on Instagram with her hot pool picture. Wiping off mid-week blues, she shared her hot bikini picture on the photo-sharing app leaving fans go smitten over her. In the photo, she can be seen clad in a blue printed bikini as she makes a splash in the water. Flaunting her perfect curves, she happily smiles as she goes sans makeup.Also Read - Kajal Aggarwal’s Rs 15K Blue Floral Dress is What Summer Dreams Are Made of

Sharing the hot photo, she wrote, "Happiness is about making your own waves.. You're only one swim away from a good mood ! (sic)"

See Photo Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kajal A Kitchlu (@kajalaggarwalofficial)

The fans were quick to flood her comment section with heart and fire emojis. Many comments poured such as ‘Amazing, Awesome, So Pretty, Wow’ among others.

Earlier, she shared the glimpses from her first Teej. In the photos, she was seen clad in gorgeous green ethnic wear.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kajal A Kitchlu (@kajalaggarwalofficial)



Meanwhile, on the work front, she has several projects in her pipeline including Acharya, Mosagallu, Hey Sinamika, Paris Paris, and Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2. On the personal front, Kajal got married to Gautam Kitchlu in an intimate ceremony in October 2020.