Newly-married Kajal Aggarwal is on a photo-sharing spree these days. After tying the knot with entrepreneur Gautam Kitchlu in an intimate wedding ceremony last weekend, Kajal has taken to social media to share the pictures from her engagement ceremony. The actor announced the news of her wedding only recently, a few days before her wedding. And now, she revealed that she got engaged to Gautam during the lockdown period in June this year. Also Read - Gautam Kitchlu Shares Hilarious Picture of Kajal Aggarwal as 'Mrs Kitchlu | See Photo Here

Kajal took to Instagram on Monday morning to share a few clicks from the engagement that took place at her residence. Dressed in a yellow saree, Kajal looked stunning during the ceremony while Gautam dressed up in a beige outfit. The popular actor made a beautiful post for designer Manish Malhotra thanking him for that gorgeous yellow saree that was made available to her during the lockdown. Kajal wrote, “My dearest @manishmalhotra05 thank you for getting your team to create this beautiful saree for me, all the way back in June, bang in the middle of the thick of the lockdown- when nothing was even possible. I truly appreciate all your effort, hard work and the warmth with which you were a part of my engagement. Lots of love” (sic) Also Read - Kajal Aggarwal's Wedding Video: Actor Walks Down The Aisle With Her Father in This Unseen Clip

In another picture, she could be seen wearing a matching yellow mask while posing with Gautam in the background. Kajal chose a beautiful pair of earrings to go with her saree. The jewellery, too, was designed by Manish Malhotra. Check this out:

Kajal and Gautam had a traditional wedding ceremony last Friday at the Taj Palace in Mumbai. The duo had a Kashmir-meets-Punjab wedding where they also included an important ritual from Telugu wedding customs to honour their individual connection with South India. Kajal and Gautam looked absolutely lovely at their wedding. We wish them the best for the future!