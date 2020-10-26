Bollywood actor and south sensation Kajal Aggarwal is all set to tie the knot with fiancé Gautam Kitchlu on October 30. On the occasion of Dussehra, she took to Instagram to share love-soaked pictures of her and Gautam. She captioned the photos, “Happy Dussehra from us to you ! @kitchlug #kajgautkitched. (sic)” Also Read - Kajal Aggarwal Flashes Her Engagement Diamond Ring Ahead of Her Wedding With Fiance Gautam Kitchlu October 30

In the photos, Kajal looks mesmerising in blue short kurta teamed up with matching palazzos and dupatta and Gautam looks dapper in black kurta and chudidaar. The couple looks all geared up for the festive season. The pictures have gone viral on social media and are definitely a treat for their fans. Also Read - Kajal Aggarwal's Fiance Gautam Kitchlu Shares First Official Picture From Their Engagement, Unseen Photos Go Viral

Check out the photos here:



Earlier this month, Kajal announced her wedding with Gautam and shared on social media, “I said yes. It gives me immense joy to share that I am getting married to Gautam Kitchlu, on October 30, 2020 in Mumbai, in a small, private ceremony surrounded by our immediate families. This pandemic has certainly shed a sobering light on our joy, but we are thrilled to start our lives together and know that all of you will be cheering us on in spirit.”

View this post on Instagram ♾🙏🏻 A post shared by Kajal Aggarwal (@kajalaggarwalofficial) on Oct 5, 2020 at 10:56pm PDT



The wedding will be a close-knit wedding with family members and close friends. Well we can’t to see Kajal as a bride.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kajal is making her digital debut with a Tamil web series ‘Live Telecast’. Helmed by Venkat Prabhu, the show revolved around television producers who get more than they bargained for while trying to capture paranormal activities on camera. It will release on Disney+Hotstar.

She is also set to make her comeback in Bollywood with Sanjay Gupta’s gangster drama Mumbai saga. The film also stars Emraan Hashmi, John Abraham, Suniel Shetty and Rohit Roy.