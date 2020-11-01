Actor Kajal Aggarwal is now married to businessman Gautam Kitchlu. The grand wedding was followed by a wedding reception and a picture from the wedding function has been leaked on social media. In the picture shared by an Instagram handle ‘Instant Bollywood’, Kajal can be seen lookin like a perfect brief in a heavily embroidered two cord golden outfit teamed up with chooda and a matching choker necklace. Gautam, on the other hand, compliments her in a black suit. The couple can be seen standing together as they flash their smile. Also Read - Kajal Aggarwal-Gautam Kitchlu First Official Wedding Pictures Out: Couple Looks Resplendent as They Take Their Vows

Check out the picture here:



Earlier, Kajal took to Instagram to share official wedding pictures from her wedding ceremony. She opted for heavily embroidered Anamika Khanna bridal lehenga teamed up with gold matha patti, worn like a headband and bridal jewellery. Gautam too looked dapper in a white sherwani and pale pink dupatta.

View this post on Instagram ❤️ A post shared by Kajal Aggarwal (@kajalaggarwalofficial) on Nov 1, 2020 at 3:19am PST



She even revealed about a Telugu custom called Jeelakarra Bellam. Explaining the ritual, she wrote, “In our Punjabi meets Kashmiri wedding, we just had to include #Jeelakarrabellam జీలకర్రాబెల్లం – a tribute to both Gautam and my individual relationships with South India! In a Telugu wedding, Jeelakarra Bellam signifies the union/marriage of the bride and the groom. Jeelakarra (cumin) and bellam (jaggery) are made into a thick paste and put on a tamalapaku (betel leaf). The bride and the groom put it on each other’s head while the purohit chants mantras from the Vedas. The bride and the groom look at each other only after this ceremony is completed and this auspicious ceremony signifies that the couple will stay together in bitter and sweet times. (sic)”

Kajal also shared pictures from her pre-wedding ceremonies, Haldi and Mahendi.

View this post on Instagram #kajgautkitched 💛 A post shared by Kajal Aggarwal (@kajalaggarwalofficial) on Oct 29, 2020 at 4:13pm PDT

View this post on Instagram 🧿 #kajgautkitched 🧿 A post shared by Kajal Aggarwal (@kajalaggarwalofficial) on Oct 28, 2020 at 6:00pm PDT

Earlier this month, Kajal announced the big news of her wedding. The post reads, “I said yes. It gives me immense joy to share that I am getting married to Gautam Kitchlu, on October 30, 2020 in Mumbai, in a small, private ceremony surrounded by our immediate families. This pandemic has certainly shed a sobering light on our joy, but we are thrilled to start our lives together and know that all of you will be cheering us on in spirit.”