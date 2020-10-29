Actor Kajal Aggarwal is getting married this Friday to businessman Gautam Kitchlu in Mumbai. The pre-wedding functions of the couple began earlier this week and the families organised a Haldi ceremony this morning. A few pictures and videos of Kajal looking absolutely lovely at her Haldi ceremony are doing the rounds on social media. Also Read - Kajal Aggarwal's Sharara For Mehendi Ceremony is Worth Rs 24,500; Another Pretty Number by Anita Dongre

Kajal, who's known for her work in both the Hindi and the South Indian film industry, is seen having a lot of fun at the ceremony. In one video, she's seen dancing to the Punjabi dhol beats while in a picture, she is seen looking at her fiance with all the love in eyes. Check these out:

Kajal also recently shared a glimpse of her look from the Mehendi function that took place on Wednesday. The actor wore an Anita Dongre sharara set that looked totally pretty. Kajal and Gautam are having a private wedding ceremony with only the close family members in attendance.

At her Haldi function, she could be seen decked up in gorgeous flower jewellery while flashing her million-dollar smile. In a post that she made a few days back, Kajal revealed that the families were planning a lavish wedding for a long time but the pandemic ruined all the plans and now they have decided to go for an intimate wedding seeking all the good wishes and blessings from their fans.

We wish the best to Kajal and can’t wait to see her bridal look!