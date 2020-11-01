Actor Kajal Aggarwal got married to Gautam Kitchlu in a traditional wedding ceremony on Friday evening in Mumbai. The actor looked fabulous in her intricately designed Anamika Khanna lehenga on the big day. Kajal’s fans have been sharing several photos and videos from her wedding on social media and now a new video has emerged online that seems truly special. The video shows her walking down the aisle with her father by her side. Also Read - Kajal Aggarwal's Bridal Look Decoded: Actor Wears an Anamika Khanna Lehenga at Her Punjab-Meets-Kashmir Wedding

In the Punjabi wedding culture or as it’s popular these days, the bride walks down the aisle under a flower-made mat that’s usually carried by her brothers. While performing the same ritual, Kajal held her father’s hand while walking towards the stage where her groom, Gautam, was waiting to hold her hands. Check out this beautiful video that was probably recorded by a guest at the wedding: Also Read - Kajal Aggarwal-Gautam Kitchlu First Official Wedding Pictures Out: Couple Looks Resplendent as They Take Their Vows

Kajal and Gautam kept their wedding intimate with only a few close friends and immediate family members in presence. The couple tied the knot at the Taj Hotel in Mumbai and also threw a small reception later. Kajal could be seen wearing a red Choora that’s traditionally worn by newly-married women.

Kajal took to Instagram on Sunday to share a few photos from her bridal look while thanking all the people behind creating it. The actor was styled by Ami Patel. She wore jewellery by Sunita Shekhawat while her golden kaliras are designed by Mrinalini Chandra. In order to honour the South Indian connect both she and her husband have, the duo included a Telugu wedding ritual called Jeelakarra Bellam in which the bride and groom put a betel leaf containing jaggery and cumin on each other’s head while the priest chants holy mantras. This Telugu wedding ritual is considered the most auspicious and signifies that the couple is going to stay with each other no matter how bitter or sweet the times are.

We wish them a lifetime of happiness!