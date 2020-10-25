Actor Kajol knows how to give fashion goals especially when it comes to the festive time of the year. Like every year, this time too she posted a stunning picture of herself on Instagram to wish her fans ‘Happy Dussehra’. In the photo, she can be seen clad in a white saree with yellow and pink borders. She glammed it up with subtle makeup, kohled-up eyes, a dash of lip shade and she completed her look with gorgeous chandabalis. Her contagious smile and ethnic look will definitely amp up your festive look. Also Read - Veere Di Wedding 2: Sonam Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Swara Bhaskar, Shikha Talsania Give Their Nod, To Begin Shoot Post Bebo’s Delivery

Sharing the post, she wished fans, “Wishing everyone a very happy Dussehra! The start of something good. (sic)” Also Read - Kangana Ranaut Wishes Sanjay Raut on Dussehra With Pictures of Her Demolished Office in Mumbai

Check out the picture here:



Meanwhile, Kajol celebrated the silver jubilee of her iconic film ‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’. Sharing an adorable post, she wrote, “Raj & Simran! 2 names, 1 film, 25 years and the love doesn’t stop coming in! I am truly grateful to all the people who made it what it is today.. a phenomenon and a part of their own history. The fans! Big shoutout to all of you. (sic)”



Kajol was last seen in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, which went onto become the biggest blockbuster of the year. The film has been re-released in some theatres after cinemas re-opened post the lockdown.