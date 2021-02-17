Actor Kajol is known for being goofy and often impress her fans with her sense of humour. Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, she posted a BTS picture from the sets of her last film, Tribhanga and even gave a funny twist to it. In the picture which she turned into a meme, she can be seen showing something on her phone to film’s director Renuka Shahane and they can be seen sharing a good laugh. Also Read - Vijay Sethupathi Starrer Uppena To Release on Netflix on April 11? Distributors Miffed

She captioned the photo, “Me when I’m excited to share the #meme I loved, with the person next to me”. She wrote, “Don’t we all do the same? #MeWhenI (sic).” Also Read - Golden Globe 2021 Nominations: The Crown, Mank Get The Max Noms; Queen's Gambit, Hamilton in The Race Too

A few days back, she posted a picture from a press briefing and gave a spin to it as well. Sharing her picture, she wrote, “NATIONAL SARCASM SOCIETY: Like we need ur support. (sic)”

In another picture, she can be seen clad in a gorgeous off-white and yellow saree and can be seen smiling. She wrote, “Don’t talk to me coz I will talk to you for two hours and get no work done at all!!!! (sic)”

She even shared her COVID thoughts and wrote, “Covid thoughts :-Perseverance is the key…. whether it’s two lines of crochet, two i❤️u ‘s , a chapter a day. At the end of it you have a sweater, a relationship and u have read. (sic)”

In January this year, Kajol made her digital debut with Netflix film, Tribhanga, helmed by Renuka Shahane. The film revolved around three generations of women who deal with several dysfunctional relationships. With emotional turmoil, the film established mothers as human beings and not demi-gods or villains. The film also starred Tanvi Azmi, Mithila Palkar and Kunaal Roy Kapur.