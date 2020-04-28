Bollywood actor Kalki Koechlin, who recently gave birth to her daughter Sappho, has been spending her quarantine with her baby girl and boyfriend Guy Hershberg. The diva keeps sharing beautiful photos as well as videos with her adorable little daughter which are loved by fans and go viral in no time. Kalki recently shared an adorable video in which she is seen singing a lullaby to her daughter. The video has been breaking the Internet. Also Read - Kalki Koechlin Asks Women to Shatter Stereotypes And Learn to Love Themselves in Her Powerful Women's Day Post

Shring the video on her official Instagram account, Kalki wrote, "Nessa Rua This is a Portuguese lullaby I learnt when playing the Portuguese character Tara in the web series ' Smoke'. Watch out for the sparrows who make an appearance in our song."

In the video, we see Kalki sitting next to her daughter who is in a pram as her mother sings a beautiful lullaby to her.

The way Sappho is looking at Kalki as she plays the guitar is all love. Kalki and her boyfirnd Guy Hershberg welcomed their baby girl in February this year, Sharing the photo on Instagram, Kalki wrote, “Please welcome Sappho”. The actor had named her daughter after the famous Greek poet, Sappho, whom she also quoted in her Instagram post. “Born 07/02/20. She just spent 9 month wrapped up like a momo in my uterus. Let’s give her some space. Thank you for all the good wishes and positive energy pouring in.”

Kalki is one of the most popular actresses who is best known for her work in Bollywood movies and series. She is known for her work in Sacred Games, Made in Heaven, DevD, among several others.