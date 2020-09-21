Actor-director Anurag Kashyap has now found support in his ex-wife Kalki Koechlin who took to social media to write a long note on how the popular filmmaker has only respected women in his life. The note comes three days after actor Payal Ghosh accused Kashyap of sexual harassment and found support in Kangana Ranaut, and the National Commission For Women (NCW). Kashyap, who first denied the allegations on social media, went on to release an official statement in the case through his lawyer mentioning that all the allegations are false. Many voices from the film industry began to rise in his support and Kalki’s post, that she signed off as ‘ex-wife’, holds importance. Also Read - #MeToo on Anurag Kashyap: Filmmaker's First Wife Aarti Bajaj Lends Support, Says 'Cheapest Stunt Ever Seen'

In her post, Kalki asked her ex-husband to hang in there and keep empowering women with his work and decisions in personal life. She said that it’s a strange time in the industry when abuses are being hurled and ‘virtual blood bath’ is happening. Kalki asked Anurag to stay kind, dignified, and strong until all of this is finished. The actor, who’s a mother of one now, went on to remind Anurag of the times when he stood up for her ‘integrity’ and supported her when she felt unsafe in her work environment. Here’s how her entire post reads: Also Read - #MeToo: Anurag Kashyap’s Lawyer Releases Statement, Says Allegations Are Completely False, Malicious, Dishonest

“Dear Anurag

Don’t let this social media circus get to you, you have fought for the freedom of women in your scripts, you’ve defended their integrity in your professional space as well as in your personal life. I have been witness to it, in the personal and professional space you have always seen me as your equal, you have stood up for my integrity even after our divorce, and you have supported me when I felt unsafe in a work environment even before we got together. This strange time where everyone gets to abuse one another and make false claims without any repercussions is a dangerous and repulsive one. It is destroying families, friends, and countries. But there is a place of dignity that exists beyond this virtual blood bath, a place of paying attention to the needs of those around you, a place of being kind even when no one is looking, and I know you are very familiar with that place. Hang on that dignity, stay strong, and keep doing the work you do.

Love from an ex-wife” (sic) Also Read - Kangana Ranaut Says 'Big Heroes' Flashed Their Genitals And Harassed Her, Supports Payal Ghosh in #MeToo Against Anurag Kashyap

View this post on Instagram @anuragkashyap10 A post shared by Kalki (@kalkikanmani) on Sep 20, 2020 at 11:13pm PDT

Earlier, Anurag’s first wife, Aarti Bajaj also reacted to the #MeToo case against the filmmaker. In an Instagram post, she addressed herself as the ‘first wife’ and wrote how this is the ‘cheapest stunt ever’ and there’s no one more feminist and more dignified than the director who’s also the father of a girl. “First wife here✋🏻.. You are a rockstar @anuragkashyap10. Keep empowering women as you do and the safest place you create for all of them. I see it first hand with our daughter. There is no integrity left and the world is full of losers and no brains baying for blood of anyone who has a voice,” she wrote in the post.

Payal has alleged that the Manmarziyaan director ‘made her feel uncomfortable’ at his place when she went there seeking work. She said that she had to go through a tough time because of what she faced at the hands of the filmmaker and even during the #MeToo movement that emerged in 2018, she made a post against Anurag but she was asked to pull it down fearing that she would lose out on work in the industry. While Kangana made many posts on Twitter supporting Payal’s claims, other actors namely Richa Chadha, Taapsee Pannu, Radhika Apte, Nikhil Dwivedi went on to support the director.