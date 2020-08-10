Actor Kamya Panjabi took to Twitter to lash out at Rhea Chakraborty for sharing the alleged WhatsApp chats of Sushant Singh Rajput. In the message that Rhea shared, SSR had written to his sister Priyanka Singh about allegedly molesting his girlfriend. Reacting to the same, Kamya said that it looked like a regular sibling fight that’s quite common and doesn’t prove anything. She also believed that since Rhea had been living with SSR, it was she and not his sister who used to spend money from his credit cards. Also Read - Rhea Chakraborty, Brother Showik, And Shruti Modi Visit ED Office For More Questioning in Money Laundering Case

Kamya’s tweet read, “What is she trying to prove with this? Bhai Behen meh jhagde hote rehte hai koi badi baat nahi hai (Siblings fight, it’s not a big deal)… n most imp he was staying with you n not his sister.. all the credit cards were used by you, not his sister !!! #chorkidaadhimehtinka #JusticeForSushantSinghRajput #rheakireality,” (sic) Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput's Sister Shweta Shares a Video to Prove Rhea Chakraborty's Claims Are False

SSR’s alleged WhatsApp message to his sister Priyanka read, “You do this, after the shameful act, making this a coverup to distract attention playing the victim card to the most non negotiable act of molestation under the influence of alcohol…

If you’re blinded by your ego, God bless you because I’m not afraid and I will continue doing what I’ve done till now in bringing out the necessary changes in the world. Let God and nature decide what ‘act’ is right now.” (sic)

The late actor’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti also responded to the same chat released by Rhea and mentioned that SSR had loved his sister dearly.

This allegation was earlier dismissed by SSR’s family’s lawyer Vikas Singh who’s fighting the abetment to suicide case against Rhea. He mentioned that Rhea played ‘mind games’ with Sushant and tried to put a fight between him and his sister, the one whom he loved the most and everything with. “He realised his mistake that in a short span of few days Rhea had played a mind game to separate two siblings who were inseparable and happened to be each other’s strongest emotional support,” said Vikas.