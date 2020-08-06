Actor Kangana Ranaut has got multiple films in her pipeline some of which she’s directing and producing, while some are her big acting ventures. In her latest statement, finally divulging from the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, the actor talked about her next film Aparajita Ayodhya. Also Read - SSR Death Case: Kangana Ranaut Reacts to Aditya Thackeray’s ‘Dirty Politics’ Statement, Says ‘Everyone Knows How Your Father Became The CM’

Kangana was quick to announce a new film, her own directorial, soon after the verdict on the Ram Janm Bhoomi was announced last year. She said that she will be tracing the decades-old journey of the country in constructing the Ram temple. On Wednesday, the foundation of the temple was laid by PM Narendra Modi as the entire country watched the ceremony on their TV screens and hailed Lord Ram, including Kangana who now released a few statements about the importance of the Ram temple in our culture and how her film is going to be a one-of-a-kind experience.

Kangana said that Lord Ram is just not a God figure for the devotees but someone who continues to be looked as the symbol of peace, strength, highest human values, culture, and love. “I personally feel that this is the time for us to delve and go beyond our ‘roti, kapda, makaan‘ needs, and see what we lack as a society and how we can revive that. For me, a temple isn’t about pillars, bricks or just a structure. It’s a symbol of something that our civilization considered the highest. Ram is not a God, he’s Purushottam – an elevated man. He’s no more but his qualities continue to live. The temple is a symbol of those qualities,” Kangana said.

Recalling how the temple has been a great tool to pit one religion against the other since the British era, the actor said that it’s high time one looks at it for the real values it holds. She said her film is going to showcase all of that struggle. “This temple has been a struggle of 600 years even when it was invaded by Babur and demolished. After that, 72 battles were fought, and even during the First Mutiny, the British used the temple (in the 19th century) when it was divided into Hindus and Muslims. Because Hindus and Muslims were fighting for independence and this was an attempt to divide them,” she said.

The writer of Aparajita Ayodhya is KV Vijayendra Prasad who wrote the famous Baahubali series and also Kangana’s Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. Kangana said that her film features many real-life Muslim characters who struggled to build the Ram temple. She added that her film is about unity and brotherhood, and will have a beautiful narrative that is going to appeal to the entire nation. Kangana said that since it was a big day for the entire country as the foundation of the temple was laid, her team could have launched the logo of the film but they are still working on the same.

“In my film, there are several real Muslim characters who have fought in favour of the Ram temple. So it’s a story of devotion, faith, and above all, unity in the country. Ram Rajya is beyond religion and that’s what Aparajita Ayodhya will be about. It’s a very tough screenplay as it travels across 600 years and the Ram Mandir bhumi pujan will very much be a part of my film. Vijayendra sir has put it together in a beautiful way. It could have been a logo launch for us today because it was a perfect day. Nevertheless, we have high hopes that we will be able to go on floors very soon. I can’t wait to narrate the film to my actors,” Kangana explained.

Aparajita Ayodhya is the first film rolling out of Kangana’s home banner Manikarnika Films that was launched last year.