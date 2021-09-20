Mumbai: Actor Kangana Ranaut has filed a counter-complaint against lyricist Javed Akhtar in a Mumbai court on Monday. In the complaint, she alleged extortion and invasion of privacy. She also accused Akhtar of threatening her and said that she does not trust the judge at the Metropolitan Magistrate’s court in Andheri. The counter-complaint was a response to a defamation suit filed by Javed Akhtar. She has also filed an application to transfer the case, which will be heard on November 15.Also Read - Kangana Ranaut Reacts To Ryan Reynolds' 'Hollywood Mimicking Bollywood' Remark, Here's What She Has To Say

In the defamation suit, Akhtar alleged that Kangana dragged his name into a TV discussion last year on the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. The two came face-to-face at the Mumbai court, where the actor arrived accompanied by her CRPF security entourage. Her lawyer Rizwan Siddique argued that the Metropolitan Magistrate had 'mechanically ordered the enquiry' against his client 'without assigning any reasons'. The advocate further claimed that Akhtar's witnesses had not been examined under oath.

Javed Akhtar's lawyer, Jay Bharadwaj, sought dismissal of plea saying 'the magistrate had applied his mind to direct an inquiry after examining Mr Akhtar's complaint'. After hearing both sides, Justice Revati Mohite Dere said that she did not found procedural illegalities or Irregularities in the magistrate court's order initiating the proceedings.

During the previous hearing on September 14, Kangana had sought exemption after having ‘developed COVID-19 symptoms. As per the PTI, Akhtar’s lawyer declared her request an ‘orchestrated tactic to delay the case proceedings’. Earlier this month, the Bombay High Court rejected her request to cancel the defamation suit.