Actor Kangana Ranaut has made sensational statements about drug nexus in Bollywood. Now, she has named actor Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, director Ayan Mukerji and a person named Vicky Kaushik of being cocaine addicts and dared them to go for a blood test. Taking to Twitter, she wrote, “I request Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Ayan Mukerji, Vicky Kaushik to give their blood samples for a drug test, there are rumours that they are cocaine addicts, I want them to bust these rumours, these young men can inspire millions if they present clean samples @PMOIndia. (sic)” Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: NCB Claims Rhea Chakraborty's Brother Showik Was in Tough With Drug Dealers

When the news agency IANS to enquire about the person Vicky Kaushik, she clarified that she intended to write the name of Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal.

Last week, in a tweet, Kangana revealed that cocaine is the most commonly used drug in Bollywood. She wrote, “Most popular drug in the film industry is cocaine, it is used in almost all house parties it’s very expensive but in the beginning when you go to the houses of high and mighty it’s given free, MDMA crystals are mixed in water and at times passed on to you without your knowledge. (sic)’

I am more than willing to help @narcoticsbureau but I need protection from the centre government, I have not only risked my career but also my life, it is quiet evident Sushanth knew some dirty secrets that’s why he has been killed. — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) August 26, 2020



After Narcotics Control Bureau joined the investigation in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case, Kangana offered to help the agency in any probe, they might want her to but wants the central government to provide her with protection. She tweeted, “I am more than willing to help @narcoticsbureau but I need protection from the centre government, I have not only risked my career but also my life, it is quiet evident Sushanth knew some dirty secrets that’s why he has been killed. (sic)”

I am more than willing to help @narcoticsbureau but I need protection from the centre government, I have not only risked my career but also my life, it is quiet evident Sushanth knew some dirty secrets that’s why he has been killed. — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) August 26, 2020



Moreover, she also alleged Karan Johar, Aaditya Chopra, Mahesh Bhatt, Rajeev Masand are responsible behind killing of Sushant Singh Rajput by bullying, exploiting and harassing the late actor.

Karan Johar, Aaditya Chopra, Mahesh Bhatt, Rajeev Masand and entire army of blood thirsty vultures the mafia media killed Sushant, only son of the family succumbed to bullying, exploitation and harassment in Bullywood and here KJO promoting his kids! SHAME .. https://t.co/wrKEAkDgik — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 1, 2020



She has also hit out at Mumbai CP Param Bir Singh for liking a derogatory tweet against her. She tweeted, “You are a big sham in the name of police force, don’t you forget not just me all the people tagged got notifications of @CPMumbaiPolice liking the derogatory tweet, trying to prove victim a criminal seems your old dhandha, don’t you dare to lie @MumbaiPolice, don’t you dare. (sic)”

You are a big sham in the name of police force, don’t you forget not just me all the people tagged got notifications of @CPMumbaiPolice liking the derogatory tweet, trying to prove victim a criminal seems your old dhandha, don’t you dare to lie @MumbaiPolice, don’t you dare .. https://t.co/6v5bwEE7An — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 2, 2020



Meanwhile, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has arrested an alleged drug peddler from Mumbai in connection with Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case. He is said to be associated with the late actor’s house manager Samuel Miranda.