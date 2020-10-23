Actor Kangana Ranaut expressed her anger over the FIRs that have been filed against her and her sister Rangoli Chandel for spreading communal hatred with their statements and tweets. The actor, in her latest tweet on Friday, tagged Aamir Khan and wrote about intolerance. She took a dig at Khan’s statement back in the year 2015 in which he talked about ‘rising intolerance in India’ and mentioned that his wife Kiran Rao had discussed with him moving out of India for the safety of their kids. The statements had created a lot of outrage back then and Aamir faced a huge backlash. However later, he said that his statement was misconstrued and blown out of proportion. Also Read - Another Sedition Complaint Against Kangana Ranaut in Mumbai, Actor Says 'Waiting to be in Jail'

Kangana recalled the same issue and asked Aamir if he has suffered as much as she has suffered in the country. The actor once again brought the incident of her office being demolished and compared herself to Rani Laxmibai. She said that there are efforts being taken to put her in jail and she’s waiting to experience that phase also. The actor wrote, “जैसे रानी लक्ष्मीबाई का क़िला तोड़ा था मेरा घर तोड़ दिया, जैसे सावरकर जी को विद्रोह केलिए जेल में डाला गया था मुझे भी जेल भेजने की पूरी कोशिश की जा रही है, इंटॉलरन्स गँग से जाके कोई पूछे कितने कष्ट सहे हैं उन्होंने ने इस इंटॉलरंट देश में?

@aamir_khan” (sic) Also Read - Kangana Ranaut Looks Like a Bride Herself at Family Function in a Red Lehenga by Ritu Kumar

Kangana’s tweet came right after the news of the second FIR filed against her and Rangoli. On Thursday, one advocate Ali Kaashif Deshmukh registered a complaint against the Ranaut sisters for spreading religious disharmony and mocking the judiciary. The complaint also mentioned various statements and tweets made by the sisters that triggered outrage in the past.

The last week’s FIR was registered under Sections 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, prejudicial to maintenance of harmony), 295 A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings by insulting its religion), 124 (sedition), and 34 of the Indian Penal Code.