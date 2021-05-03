Kangana Ranaut Believes That ‘We Are Taking Oxygen Forcefully From Environment For Medical Use’

Mumbai: At the time when people are battling with the second wave of coronavirus and struggling to get life-saving oxygen, many hospitals and governments are installing new oxygen plants to keep up with the rising demand and to cure the majority of people. However, Kangana Ranaut does not support the idea. On Monday, she expressed on Twitter how oxygen plants will forcefully take oxygen from the environment. Also Read - IPL 2021 Covid-19 Crisis Live Updates, May 3, Monday: Five DDCA Members Test Positive

She tweeted, “Everybody is building more and more oxygen plants, getting tons and tons of oxygen cylinders, how are we compensating for all the oxygen that we are forcefully drawing from the environment? It seems we learnt nothing from our mistakes and catastrophes they cause #Planttrees. (sic)” Also Read - Sri Lanka All-Rounder Thisara Perera Retires From International Cricket

She further advised that whoever takes medical oxygen for their treatment should also give back to nature and work towards its betterment. In another tweet, she wrote, “Along with announcing more and more oxygen for humans, governments must announce relief for nature also, people who are using this oxygen should also pledge to work on improving the air quality, for how long we going to be miserable pests only taking never giving back to nature.” Also Read - 8 Patients Die Due to Lack of Oxygen at Hindupur Hospital in Andhra Pradesh, Officials Deny

On Saturday, The Delhi High Court had said that hospitals should learn from their experiences regarding oxygen scarcity during the second wave of coronavirus and set up oxygen plants. The bench had said, “Oxygen plants are essential. It is irresponsible not to have them.”

On Sunday, India recorded 3,92,488 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative count of cases to 1,95,57,457, as per the Union Health Ministry. In the last 24 hours, 3,689 people succumbed to the infection, taking the total death toll to 2,15,542. Currently, there are 33,49,644 active cases of Covid-19 in the country.