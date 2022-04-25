Kangana Ranaut breaks on being sexually hrassed: Actor Kangana Ranaut opened up about a traumatic experience from her childhood in the latest episode of her reality show, Lock Upp. The actor hosts the show and in the judgment day episode, she spoke to Munawar Faruiqui who talked about being sexually harassed as a child. Adding to the same, Kangana mentioned that even she had faced sexual harassment while growing up in her hometown.Also Read - Lock Upp: Munawar Faruqui Shares Horrific Childhood Memory, Kangana Ranaut Gets Teary Eyed - Watch

The actress, who never shies away from talking about her struggles in the media, said she was a kid when a boy elder to her used to ask her to strip. Kangana said she wouldn’t understand it when the boy used to touch her inappropriately. “So many kids go through this every year but we avoid talking about it on public platforms. All of us go through this, all of us have been inappropriately touched at some point. I have faced this. I was a child and a young boy from our town used to inappropriately touch me. At the time, I did not know what it meant, no matter how protective your family is, all kids go through this,” she said. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut Trends Big, Breaks Record With 147.8M Likes, 6M Views on Judgement Day

Kangana added that kids are scarred to life when such incidents take place and most of them don’t know what to do or whether they would be supported by their family members. “Another point is that you are made to feel guilty for it. This is a huge crisis for kids in our society. To tell them the difference between good and bad touch may not be enough. It becomes such a huge crisis. Kids are psychologically traumatised and scarred for life. They face such endless troubles in life.” Also Read - Lock Upp Judgement Day: Kangana Ranaut Takes Dig at Zeeshan Khan, Supports Azma Fallah

Elaborating on her experience, she said it’s unfortunate that kids are not taught to under their sexuality. “This guy was three to four years elder than me, perhaps he was exploring his sexuality. He would call us, get us all to strip and check us. We would not understand it at the time. There is a huge stigma behind this, especially for men. It is very brave of you, Munawar, that you chose this platform to share your experience,” said Kangana.

The actress spoke after Munawar revealed that he was sexually assaulted as a child by a few members of his close family. The comedian added that even when he tried to open up to his father about the same, he shushed him and scolded him. “I was six years old and I was sexually assaulted for several years, till the time that I was an 11-year-old boy. I was sexually assaulted at that time. They were my relatives, two of them and it continued for 4-5 years. I would not understand at the time. It was a close family. It went on for 3-4 years and once it got extreme and then they realised they should stop it,” he said.

Speaking about his struggles growing up, Munawar had earlier revealed that he saw his mother dying by suicide and that was another big traumatic experience for him. “I have never shared this with anyone as I have to face them, and they have to face the family as well. I once felt my dad got to know about it but he scolded me a lot. Perhaps he felt the same, as I did, that this is not something that should come out in the open,” he said.

