New Delhi: Actor Kangana Ranaut once again spoke about why she objected to a kid influencer mouthing Alia Bhatt’s dialogues from her upcoming film, Gangubai Kathiawadi. While addressing the media questions at an event in Delhi, the actor said she has the freedom to speak her mind and oppose something that she doesn’t feel good about. Kangana, who is known for her strong opinions on the issues related to both politics and the film industry, was present with Ekta Kapoor and others from the team of her reality show Lock Upp.Also Read - Kangana Ranaut Takes a Dig at Karan Johar (Again) as She Launches Lock Upp Trailer

Elaborating on why she can’t stop expressing herself just because someone would think it might cause financial harm to his/ her film, Kangana said, “Opposition is important in every film, not just in politics. If there’s no opposition, then what is left… a person will only have their own way. I am not an authority. I am not going to jail them or anything. I am giving my opinion that this looks wrong to me. Should my voice be shut just because it’s not in their interest of making money?” Also Read - 'Take Action Against Her Parents': Kangana Ranaut Slams Video Of Young Girl Imitating Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi Dialogue

She added that she is completely averse to the idea of seeing a girl child imitating a sex worker for the sake of being on social media. “It is in the interest of the girl children who are being exploited to imitate the TikTok videos, to imitate the sex worker with a beedi in her mouth. Should my voice be shut just because it doesn’t serve someone’s purpose economically? Nobody’s voice should be shut. Social media shouldn’t only be used to use filters and to put your fancy clothes on, it should also be a place where people can give opposite views,” she said. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut Compares Gehraiyaan To Pornography, Says 'No Amount Of Skin Show Can Save It'

Kangana went on to say that she wants to be in that creative space where everyone has the right to speak about each other’s films. “I am not saying I am right or they are wrong. I am saying I should have the freedom to say what I want and there shouldn’t be a creative field where there are no opposing views. Tomorrow, when I make my film, I would want people to say what they feel. I don’t have to address every opposing view. But to say that this person is saying something to cause harm to my film, or my film’s financial earning… what kind of petty thought is that? If you have the freedom to make a film that you want to make, don’t I have the freedom to perceive it the way I see it? Do you want to doctorate my perception? Don’t be so controlling,” she asserted.

Kangana has been a critic of Alia’s work. When the trailer of Gangubai Kathiawadi hit the screens, she indirectly took a dig at the makers roping in a ‘bacha’ to play the role of a gangster.