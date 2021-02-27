Actor Kangana Ranaut once again addresses Hrithik Roshan as her ‘silly ex’ in a tweet made on Friday. The latter was called to record his statement in the 2016 email controversy involving Kangana and she took to Twitter to comment on the same news. The Manikarnika actor mentioned that his Krrish co-star is stuck at the same place where he was a few years back. Also Read - Hrithik Roshan Summoned by CIU in 2016 Kangana Ranaut-Email Case, Read on

Sharing a news report on Hrithik recording his statements, Kangana said, “Duniya kahan se kahan pahunch gayi magar mera silly ex abhi bhi waheen hai usi modh pe jahan yeh waqt dobara laut ke nahi jane wala (The world has progressed so much in all these years but my silly ex is still stuck where the world is never going back)” Also Read - Hrithik Roshan - Kangana Ranaut Case: Crime Branch Likely to Summon The Krrish Actor

The crime branch’s CIU is investigating a case involving Kangana and Hrithik in which the latter had filed a complaint claiming someone else had been talking to Kangana via his email id after she claimed that she had dated Hrithik in the past. It all began when Kangana, without taking Hrithik’s name in an interview, addressed him as her ‘silly ex’. The War actor took to Twitter to say that he would rather have an affair with a ‘pope’ than the actor in question. This irked Kangana who mentioned the details of her affair and also released her email chats with him. This made Hrithik put out a statement and lodge a complaint stating that an impersonator had been talking to Kangana. Hrithik had also sent her a legal notice demanding a public apology for calling him ‘silly ex’. Kangana refused. Also Read - Thalaivi vs Bunty Aur Babli 2: Kangana Ranaut And Rani Mukerji to Compete With Each Other At Box Office

The case is still being investigated.